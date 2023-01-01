Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in North Center

Go
North Center restaurants
Toast

North Center restaurants that serve chicken soup

Spoken, A Cafe image

 

Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
BOWL Thai Coconut & Chicken Soup$7.95
(GF, Dairy Free, CONTAINS Coconut) A Thai inspired soup to soothe the soul & whatever colds you caught over last weeks gatherings. A rich Chicken-coconut broth with loads of garlic fresh & powdered ginger, turmeric, carrots, mushroom, cayenne pepper, shredded chicken & brown rice, garnished with a little fresh green onion.
CUP Thai Coconut & Chicken Soup$5.00
(GF, Dairy Free, CONTAINS Coconut) A Thai inspired soup to soothe the soul & whatever colds you caught over last weeks gatherings. A rich Chicken-coconut broth with loads of garlic fresh & powdered ginger, turmeric, carrots, mushroom, cayenne pepper, shredded chicken & brown rice, garnished with a little fresh green onion.
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

4128 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
More about The Rambler Kitchen + Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in North Center

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near North Center to explore

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston