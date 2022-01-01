Chili in North Center

(GF, Dairy Free) Will's famous red chili!! Grass fed beef from Fischer Farms in Indiana, organic kidney beans from Carlson Arbogast Farms in Michigan, organic black beans and lots of spices!!! Deep red rich flavor with a lil bit of heat!

This item is kept cold to heat up for later but if you want soup hot and ready to eat, look in the "Hot Bowl" section for 8oz or 16oz servings.

