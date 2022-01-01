Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in North Center

Go
North Center restaurants
Toast

North Center restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Spoken, A Cafe

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
FROZEN QUART Will's Green Chicken Chili (32oz)$17.95
Will's green chicken chili with pasture raised heirloom chickens from Cook's Venture, tomatillos, Hatch green chiles, poblanos, jalapenos, trinity veggies, hominy and pinto beans from Carlston Arbogast Farms.
FROZEN QUART Will's Red Chili Con Carne (32oz)$16.95
(GF, Dairy Free) Will's famous red chili!! Grass fed beef from Fischer Farms in Indiana, organic kidney beans from Carlson Arbogast Farms in Michigan, organic black beans and lots of spices!!! Deep red rich flavor with a lil bit of heat!
This item is kept cold to heat up for later but if you want soup hot and ready to eat, look in the "Hot Bowl" section for 8oz or 16oz servings.
More about Spoken, A Cafe
Menya Goku image

RAMEN

Menya Goku

2207 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Oil$0.50
More about Menya Goku
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili - Cup$5.75
Beef, Kidney Beans, Cheddar Cheese,
Scallions, Sour Cream
More about The Globe Pub
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant

2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
CUP Chili$6.75
with scallions, cheddar, crackers
More about O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bad Apple

4300 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (2706 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Palmer$16.50
three pepper gouda, chili aioli, crispy fennel, lime, arugula.
More about The Bad Apple

Browse other tasty dishes in North Center

Mac And Cheese

Turkey Burgers

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Curly Fries

Fried Pickles

Bread Pudding

Caesar Salad

Map

More near North Center to explore

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

River North

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

River East

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston