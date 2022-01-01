Chili in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve chili
Spoken, A Cafe
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|FROZEN QUART Will's Green Chicken Chili (32oz)
|$17.95
Will's green chicken chili with pasture raised heirloom chickens from Cook's Venture, tomatillos, Hatch green chiles, poblanos, jalapenos, trinity veggies, hominy and pinto beans from Carlston Arbogast Farms.
|FROZEN QUART Will's Red Chili Con Carne (32oz)
|$16.95
(GF, Dairy Free) Will's famous red chili!! Grass fed beef from Fischer Farms in Indiana, organic kidney beans from Carlson Arbogast Farms in Michigan, organic black beans and lots of spices!!! Deep red rich flavor with a lil bit of heat!
This item is kept cold to heat up for later but if you want soup hot and ready to eat, look in the "Hot Bowl" section for 8oz or 16oz servings.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Globe Pub
1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Chili - Cup
|$5.75
Beef, Kidney Beans, Cheddar Cheese,
Scallions, Sour Cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
O'Donovan's Pub and Restaurant
2100 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|CUP Chili
|$6.75
with scallions, cheddar, crackers