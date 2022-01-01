Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in North Center

North Center restaurants
North Center restaurants that serve curry chicken

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GTR Chicken Curry$20.00
Chicken stewed in onions and tomato-based sauce with blend of spices; plain rice included
More about Basant
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$16.95
More about Indian Clay Pot

