Curry chicken in
North Center
/
Chicago
/
North Center
/
Curry Chicken
North Center restaurants that serve curry chicken
Basant
1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
GTR Chicken Curry
$20.00
Chicken stewed in onions and tomato-based sauce with blend of spices; plain rice included
More about Basant
SEAFOOD
Indian Clay Pot
1804 W Irving Park, Chicago
Avg 4.6
(2046 reviews)
Chicken Curry
$16.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
