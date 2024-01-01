Italian salad in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve italian salad
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Just as big as the original Two Day Chopped Salad but with the Italian flare. Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans and Parmesan Cheese with Zesty Italian Dressing.
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|LG Italian Pasta Salad (16oz)
|$7.25
(CONTAINS Gluten, Pork, & Dairy) 8oz side portion of rotini pasta, a blend of house pickled veggies, sundried tomatoes, salami, shredded parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper flake, kosher salt & black pepper.
|SM Italian Pasta Salad (8oz)
|$4.25
(CONTAINS Gluten, Pork, & Dairy) 8oz side portion of rotini pasta, a blend of house pickled veggies, sundried tomatoes, salami, shredded parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper flake, kosher salt & black pepper.
|SM Italian Orzo Pasta Salad (8oz)
|$5.75
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Gluten & Dairy) Orzo pasta, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, baby spinach, red onion, & parmesan all tossed in a light balsamic vinaigrette with Italian spices!