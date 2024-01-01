Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in North Center

North Center restaurants
North Center restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Chopped Salad$16.00
Just as big as the original Two Day Chopped Salad but with the Italian flare. Salami, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Garbanzo Beans and Parmesan Cheese with Zesty Italian Dressing.
More about The Wild Goose
Spoken, A Cafe image

 

Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Italian Pasta Salad (16oz)$7.25
(CONTAINS Gluten, Pork, & Dairy) 8oz side portion of rotini pasta, a blend of house pickled veggies, sundried tomatoes, salami, shredded parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper flake, kosher salt & black pepper.
SM Italian Pasta Salad (8oz)$4.25
(CONTAINS Gluten, Pork, & Dairy) 8oz side portion of rotini pasta, a blend of house pickled veggies, sundried tomatoes, salami, shredded parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper flake, kosher salt & black pepper.
SM Italian Orzo Pasta Salad (8oz)$5.75
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Gluten & Dairy) Orzo pasta, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, baby spinach, red onion, & parmesan all tossed in a light balsamic vinaigrette with Italian spices!
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose

