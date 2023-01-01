Kale salad in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Ramen Wasabi
TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Baby Kale and Tofu Salad
|$10.00
organic baby kale, baked organic tofu, red onion, heirloom tomato, sesame dressing, sesame
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|SM Kale Salad (8oz)
|$5.50
(GF, Vegetarian *CONTAINS Peanut, Sesame, Honey & Goat Cheese) Rubbed kale, crumbled goat cheese, honey crisp apple, toasted peanut & sesame, all tossed in a honey-garlic vinaigrette!