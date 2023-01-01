Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom salad in North Center

North Center restaurants
North Center restaurants that serve mushroom salad

The Wild Goose

4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Portobello Mushroom Salad$11.00
More about The Wild Goose
Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Barley & Mushroom Salad (16oz)$8.50
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Gluten, Dairy & Pecans) Barley, butter sautéed cremini mushrooms & kale, garlic, fresh parsley, shaved parmesan, & chopped pecans.
SM Barley & Mushroom Salad (8oz)$5.75
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Gluten, Dairy & Pecans) Barley, butter sautéed cremini mushrooms & kale, garlic, fresh parsley, shaved parmesan, & chopped pecans.
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose

