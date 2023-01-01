Mushroom salad in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve mushroom salad
More about The Wild Goose
The Wild Goose
4265 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Grilled Portobello Mushroom Salad
|$11.00
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|LG Barley & Mushroom Salad (16oz)
|$8.50
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Gluten, Dairy & Pecans) Barley, butter sautéed cremini mushrooms & kale, garlic, fresh parsley, shaved parmesan, & chopped pecans.
|SM Barley & Mushroom Salad (8oz)
|$5.75
(Vegetarian, CONTAINS Gluten, Dairy & Pecans) Barley, butter sautéed cremini mushrooms & kale, garlic, fresh parsley, shaved parmesan, & chopped pecans.