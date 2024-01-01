Pork belly in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve pork belly
Ramen Wasabi
2101 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Pork Belly Buns
|$10.00
braised Berkshire pork belly, organic romaine, sesame mayo, scallions
|Pork Belly Buns
|$9.00
braised Berkshire pork belly, organic romaine, sesame mayo, scallions
Basant Modern Indian
1939 West Byron Street, Chicago
|Pork Belly Achari
|$12.00
Seared pork belly cooked with Indian pickling spices (GF)
|Pork Belly Vindaloo Tonkatsu with Plum Murabba
|$14.00
Pork Belly Tonkatsu with Vindaloo Aioli and Plum Murabba (contains soy and egg)