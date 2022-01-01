Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Old Town

Go
Old Town restaurants
Toast

Old Town restaurants that serve cake

Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Tod Mun Koong (Shrimp Cakes)$7.00
More about Hom Mali
La Fournette image

SANDWICHES

La Fournette

1547 N Wells St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
"Uncle Hansi" Cake$2.75
Named after an Alsatian folk-artist, Chef Pierre's hazelnut-almond pound cake is famous in his native region of France. This buttery cake is made with hazelnut and almond flour, studded with dried plums and baked with a tender layer of sable crust.
Lemon Pound Cake$2.30
Traditional pound cake with bright citrusy flavors and a light sugar glaze.
Chocolate Pound Cake$2.30
Dense, chocolaty pound cake with French dark chocolate.
More about La Fournette

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town

Edamame

Map

More near Old Town to explore

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston