Pilsen breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Pilsen

Frida Room image

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chivito Sandwich$14.00
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
Fruit Topped French Toast$15.00
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Rancheros$13.00
Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
More about Frida Room
Dusek's Tavern image

 

Dusek's Tavern

1227 West 18th Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Luganega Pappadelle$22.00
Pappardelle, English Pea, Confit Shallot, Pecorino
Caramel Pumpkin Tart$11.00
Cornmeal Short Crust, Sweet Ricotta Cream, Blueberries
Roasted Rockfish$25.00
Fennel Puree, Endive, Jalapeno, Crimini Mushroom
More about Dusek's Tavern
Azul 18 Restaurant image

 

Azul 18 Restaurant

1236 w 18th st, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Next level sandwich$15.75
More about Azul 18 Restaurant

