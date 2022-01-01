Pilsen Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pilsen
La Luna
1726 south racine, chicago
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
Tomatillo & Quemada
|Cochinita Pibill
|$4.00
slow cooked pork, cilantro, habanero onions
|QUESABIRRIA
|$18.00
order of 4 quesadillas (shredded beef) topped with pickled onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomme.
TACOS
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas
|Sweet Potato Taco
|$4.00
cauliflower & sweet potato, pepitas, peanut sauce, queso fresco *GF (contains nuts & dairy)
|Tamales
|$8.00
SWEET CORN TAMALES poblano cream sauce * GF (contains dairy)
El Popocatepetl Tortillería
1854 W 21st Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Masa Preparada
prepared masa for tamales
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Taco
|$3.25