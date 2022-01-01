Pilsen Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pilsen

La Luna image

 

La Luna

1726 south racine, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Tomatillo & Quemada
Cochinita Pibill$4.00
slow cooked pork, cilantro, habanero onions
QUESABIRRIA$18.00
order of 4 quesadillas (shredded beef) topped with pickled onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomme.
More about La Luna
Pilsen Yards image

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$5.00
chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas
Sweet Potato Taco$4.00
cauliflower & sweet potato, pepitas, peanut sauce, queso fresco *GF (contains nuts & dairy)
Tamales$8.00
SWEET CORN TAMALES poblano cream sauce * GF (contains dairy)
More about Pilsen Yards
El Popocatepetl Tortillería image

 

El Popocatepetl Tortillería

1854 W 21st Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Masa Preparada
prepared masa for tamales
More about El Popocatepetl Tortillería
Mole Village Restaurant image

 

Mole Village Restaurant

2302 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (143 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mole Village Restaurant
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco$3.25
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

