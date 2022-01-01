Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Pilsen

Go
Pilsen restaurants
Toast

Pilsen restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Verdes image

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Verdes$14.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
Chilaquiles Rojos$13.50
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our red chipotle salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans
Chilaquiles Campechanos$15.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
More about Frida Room
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Rojos$11.00
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Pilsen

Carne Asada

Ceviche

Tacos

Flautas

Tamales

Enchiladas

Paninis

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Pilsen to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Near Southside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston