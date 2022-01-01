Chilaquiles in Pilsen
Pilsen restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$14.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$13.50
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our red chipotle salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans
|Chilaquiles Campechanos
|$15.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Rojos
|$11.00