Chipotle chicken in Pilsen

Pilsen restaurants
Pilsen restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Chicken Chipotle image

 

Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street

1641 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
More about Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
Item pic

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chipotle Crepe$11.99
Mix Greens, Black bean, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli Chipotle Sauce & Lemon Wage. Approximately Calories 415, Fat 28, Carbs 45, Protein 24
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$13.99
Tortilla, Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Mixed greens, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar Cheese
Panini Chicken Chipotle$12.99
Whole wheat bread, Chipotle Mayo, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Onion, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese
Pick One Side:
* House Salad
OR
*Veggie Chips
More about MCM Protein Bar

