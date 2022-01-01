Chipotle chicken in Pilsen
Pilsen restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street
1641 W 18th St, Chicago
|Chicken Chipotle
|$9.00
Chicken breast, black beans, pico de gallo, arugula topped with vegan chipotle aioli,
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|Chicken Chipotle Crepe
|$11.99
Mix Greens, Black bean, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Aioli Chipotle Sauce & Lemon Wage. Approximately Calories 415, Fat 28, Carbs 45, Protein 24
|Chicken Chipotle Wrap
|$13.99
Tortilla, Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Mixed greens, Tomato, Red onion, Cheddar Cheese
|Panini Chicken Chipotle
|$12.99
Whole wheat bread, Chipotle Mayo, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Sliced Onion, Spinach & Cheddar Cheese
Pick One Side:
* House Salad
OR
*Veggie Chips