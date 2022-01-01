Enchiladas in Pilsen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pilsen restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

El Popocatepetl Tortillería

1854 W 21st Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Pk.
Enchilada Pk.
6" es 1/Doz
4" es 2/Doz
More about El Popocatepetl Tortillería
29b4a307-6a76-4ff5-8a65-0edc7f9881f9 image

PIZZA

Frida Room

1454 W 18th St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas / Huevos$14.50
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, smothered in our homemade tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro and eggs
More about Frida Room
Pilsen Yards image

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas *NUTS$16.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion *GF (contains nuts, seeds, and dairy)
More about Pilsen Yards
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria image

 

5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

1758 W 18th Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Enchiladas$18.00
Enchiladas Mole$18.00
Green Enchiladas$18.00
More about 5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria

