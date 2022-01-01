Enchiladas in Pilsen
El Popocatepetl Tortillería
1854 W 21st Street, Chicago
Enchilada Pk.
Enchilada Pk.
6" es 1/Doz
4" es 2/Doz
Frida Room
1454 W 18th St, Chicago
Enchiladas / Huevos
$14.50
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, smothered in our homemade tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro and eggs
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
Chicken Enchiladas *NUTS
$16.00
mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion *GF (contains nuts, seeds, and dairy)
5 Rabanitos Restaurante and Taqueria
1758 W 18th Street, Chicago
Green Enchiladas
$18.00
Enchiladas Mole
$18.00
