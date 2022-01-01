Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Pilsen

Go
Pilsen restaurants
Pilsen restaurants that serve flautas

La Luna image

 

La Luna

1726 south racine, chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DUCK FLAUTAS$17.00
Duck, cole slaw, chipotle crema, avocado crema, cotija cheese, salsa verde
More about La Luna
Item pic

TACOS

Pilsen Yards

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$14.00
chicken tinga, salsa cruda, queso fresco, crema, frisee (contains nuts)
More about Pilsen Yards

