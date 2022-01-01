Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flautas in
Pilsen
/
Chicago
/
Pilsen
/
Flautas
Pilsen restaurants that serve flautas
La Luna
1726 south racine, chicago
No reviews yet
DUCK FLAUTAS
$17.00
Duck, cole slaw, chipotle crema, avocado crema, cotija cheese, salsa verde
More about La Luna
TACOS
Pilsen Yards
1163 W 18th ST, Chicago
Avg 4.6
(1201 reviews)
Flautas
$14.00
chicken tinga, salsa cruda, queso fresco, crema, frisee (contains nuts)
More about Pilsen Yards
