Portage Park restaurants you'll love
Portage Park's top cuisines
Must-try Portage Park restaurants
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Beans & Rice
|$5.00
1/2 cup of refried beans and 1/2 cup of traditional Mexican red rice
|Elote / Mexican Street Corn
|$5.00
Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile piquin and lime in a bowl
|Carne Asada / Steak
|$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
SUSHI
Hands On Thai & Sushi
5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$4.25
served with sweet sour sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)
|$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
|California Maki (8pcs)
|$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
|**Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
|**Chorizo Skillet
|$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa