Portage Park restaurants you'll love

Portage Park restaurants
Toast

Portage Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Latin American
Must-try Portage Park restaurants

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park image

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beans & Rice$5.00
1/2 cup of refried beans and 1/2 cup of traditional Mexican red rice
Elote / Mexican Street Corn$5.00
Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, chile piquin and lime in a bowl
Carne Asada / Steak$4.75
Seared steak, fresh cilantro and onion.
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
Hands On Thai & Sushi image

SUSHI

Hands On Thai & Sushi

5056 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1759 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Egg Rolls$4.25
served with sweet sour sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki (5pcs)$7.85
shrimp tempura, masago, mayo, avocado, cucumber, tempura flake, sweet soy sauce
California Maki (8pcs)$6.75
crab stick, avocado, masago, cucumber
More about Hands On Thai & Sushi
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$3.79
Single shot, milk and light froth
**Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
**Chorizo Skillet$12.00
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portage Park

Burritos

