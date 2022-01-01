Burritos in Portage Park

Portage Park restaurants
Toast

Portage Park restaurants that serve burritos

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park image

 

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, refried beans, rice, cheese, crema. Choice of protein.
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
