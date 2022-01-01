Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Portage Park

Portage Park restaurants
Portage Park restaurants that serve cake

Tatas Tacos - Portage Park

5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Diablito Cake$9.00
Dark chocolate and red pepper cookie served warm. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and lechera syrup.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$11.00
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
**Oreo Cookie Cakes$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
**Berry Berry Cakes$11.00
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce
