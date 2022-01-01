Cake in Portage Park
Portage Park restaurants that serve cake
More about Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
Tatas Tacos - Portage Park
5700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Diablito Cake
|$9.00
Dark chocolate and red pepper cookie served warm. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and lechera syrup.
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
|$11.00
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
|**Oreo Cookie Cakes
|$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
|**Berry Berry Cakes
|$11.00
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce