Ravenswood restaurants you'll love
Ravenswood's top cuisines
Must-try Ravenswood restaurants
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Buffalo Chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$10.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
The Budlong Hot Chicken
4619 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Popular items
|Farm Slaw
|$5.00
Fresh cut cabbage, carrots, green onions, red onions, chopped parsley in
our not too creamy, not too tangy house-made coleslaw dressing
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$13.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
|Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese
More about The Grafton Pub
GRILL
The Grafton Pub
4530 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fish N' Chips
|$15.00
Atlantic cod in a Dovetail beer batter, served with tartar sauce and fries.
|Curry Fries
|$8.00
Grafton house fries served with a delicious curry sauce
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
White cheddar, lightly breaded and fried, with a side of Sriracha mayo.
More about Slim's
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$6.49
Mouth watering Gyro with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread
|2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries
|$8.79
2 Jumbo Hot Dogs with Mustard, Onions, Relish, Tomato's, Sport Peppers, Pickle, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun & Fresh Hand-cut Fries
|Hot Dog
|$3.99
Jumbo Hot Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun
More about My Buddy's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
My Buddy's
4416 North Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wingman
|$13.99
Our Amazing Jumbo Wings! Dry Rubbed with our Homemade Seasoning for a day in advance, then fried and smothered in one of our all made from scratch wing sauces! These are Awesome!
|Muchacho Totchos
|$10.99
A Golden Tower of Tater Tots, Covered with all the glorious toppings of nachos! Melted Cheese, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos! Choose an Upgrade to make it awesome!
|Tumbleweed BBQ Burger
|$13.99
Take Our Braided Bacon, top with Crispy Onion Strings, melted Pepperjack Cheese, a Schmear of Homemade BBQ Sauce atop a ONE THIRD POUNG Angus Beef Steak Burger.