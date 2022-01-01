Ravenswood restaurants you'll love

Ravenswood's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Ravenswood restaurants

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Buffalo Chicken sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!
Vegetable Quesadilla$10.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Budlong Hot Chicken

4619 N. Western Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Slaw$5.00
Fresh cut cabbage, carrots, green onions, red onions, chopped parsley in
our not too creamy, not too tangy house-made coleslaw dressing
Mixed Greens Salad$13.00
Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese
More about The Budlong Hot Chicken
The Grafton Pub image

GRILL

The Grafton Pub

4530 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish N' Chips$15.00
Atlantic cod in a Dovetail beer batter, served with tartar sauce and fries.
Curry Fries$8.00
Grafton house fries served with a delicious curry sauce
Cheese Curds$9.00
White cheddar, lightly breaded and fried, with a side of Sriracha mayo.
More about The Grafton Pub
Slim's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$6.49
Mouth watering Gyro with Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce (on the side) served on Pita bread
2 Hot Dogs & Fresh Cut Fries$8.79
2 Jumbo Hot Dogs with Mustard, Onions, Relish, Tomato's, Sport Peppers, Pickle, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun & Fresh Hand-cut Fries
Hot Dog$3.99
Jumbo Hot Dog, Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sport peppers, & Celery Salt served on a steamed poppyseed bun
More about Slim's
My Buddy's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

My Buddy's

4416 North Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wingman$13.99
Our Amazing Jumbo Wings! Dry Rubbed with our Homemade Seasoning for a day in advance, then fried and smothered in one of our all made from scratch wing sauces! These are Awesome!
Muchacho Totchos$10.99
A Golden Tower of Tater Tots, Covered with all the glorious toppings of nachos! Melted Cheese, scallions, sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos! Choose an Upgrade to make it awesome!
Tumbleweed BBQ Burger$13.99
Take Our Braided Bacon, top with Crispy Onion Strings, melted Pepperjack Cheese, a Schmear of Homemade BBQ Sauce atop a ONE THIRD POUNG Angus Beef Steak Burger.
More about My Buddy's

