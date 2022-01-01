Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Ravenswood

Go
Ravenswood restaurants
Toast

Ravenswood restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Bean & Quinoa Burger$13.00
Homemade black bean and quinoa burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo sauce.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger$8.49
Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun.
(Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
More about Slim's

Browse other tasty dishes in Ravenswood

Mac And Cheese

Veggie Burgers

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Ravenswood to explore

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Near Southside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston