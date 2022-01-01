Black bean burgers in Ravenswood
Ravenswood restaurants that serve black bean burgers
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Black Bean & Quinoa Burger
|$13.00
Homemade black bean and quinoa burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo sauce.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Black Bean Burger
|$8.49
Black Bean Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Brioche Bun.
(Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)