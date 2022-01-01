Cheeseburgers in Ravenswood
Ravenswood restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Grafton Pub
4530 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
4 oz beef patty with American cheese on a plain brioche bun.
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Cheeseburger
|$7.79
1/3 lb Omaha Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch!
(Due to supply chain issues, our vendors have drastically raised their prices. We apologize for the price increases and are hoping this is temporary.)
|Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger
|$0.00
(2) Quarter pound Patties with lettuce, tomatos, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard mayo, American cheese served on a sesame bun.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.99
2x - 1/3 lb Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo served on a Sesame Bun. Upgrade to Brioche or Pretzel Bun to kick it up a notch!
