Chicken wraps in Ravenswood

Ravenswood restaurants
Ravenswood restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wrap Chicken Tender$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Wrap Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Slim's

2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Wrap$5.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Dried Cranberries, Provolone cheese, Homemade Slim sauce served on a Spinach Tortilla. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).
More about Slim's

