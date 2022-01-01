Chicken wraps in Ravenswood
Ravenswood restaurants that serve chicken wraps
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill
4857 n Damen ave, Chicago
|Wrap Chicken Tender
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Wrap Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Slim's
2020 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Wrap
|$5.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Dried Cranberries, Provolone cheese, Homemade Slim sauce served on a Spinach Tortilla. (Chicken Prices have temporarily increased due to labor shortages at chicken farms).