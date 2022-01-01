Grilled chicken in Ravenswood

Ravenswood restaurants
Toast

Ravenswood restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$12.00
A well marinated grilled breast of chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions.
More about Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

