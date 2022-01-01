River East restaurants you'll love

Must-try River East restaurants

MBurger - Huron image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

MBurger - Huron

161 E Huron St, Chicago

Avg 4 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Bacon Chz$5.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Single Impossible$8.99
100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
Double Bacon Chz$8.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
More about MBurger - Huron
Bombay Wraps image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

330 E Ohio St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Lunch Box - Bowl$14.99
A delicious Grab n Go option.
Enjoy at work, a picnic or just on the go.
Rice or Salad Bowl + Cookies.
More about Bombay Wraps
Caffe Oliva image

 

Caffe Oliva

550 E Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (490 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Air & Water Show Late Bird SATURDAY$134.00
Please print your ticket confirmation and bring it with you on the day of the event. For Cabana bookings, please visit the cabana portal at wwww.caffeoliva.com.
Your ticket guarantees you seating on the main deck. To be seated together, tickets must be purchased in the SAME transaction.
Air & Water Show Late Bird SUNDAY$134.00
Please print your ticket confirmation and bring it with you on the day of the event. For Cabana bookings, please visit the cabana portal at wwww.caffeoliva.com.
Your ticket guarantees you seating on the main deck. To be seated together, tickets must be purchased in the SAME transaction.
Kids Air & Water Show Early Bird SATURDAY$62.00
Please print your ticket confirmation and bring it with you on the day of the event. For Cabana bookings, please visit the cabana portal at wwww.caffeoliva.com.
Your ticket guarantees you seating on the main deck. To be seated together, tickets must be purchased in the SAME transaction.
More about Caffe Oliva
Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco

676 N St Clair St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachitos$6.95
Queso Blanco, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro
Queso Blanco$5.00
Chips & Queso Blanco
Grilled Baja Shrimp$5.50
Cabbage, Radish, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado-crema
More about Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

251 E Huron Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Southwest Salad$9.99
Organic roasted tofu, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, tomato, roasted corn, carrot, and cilantro lime vinaigrette
[480 cals, 21 g protein, 45g net carbs]
Southwest Salad$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito$6.59
Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Eggs Inc image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eggs Inc

680 N Lake Shore, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Greek Salad$13.75
Soft Drink$2.99
Chicken and Waffles$12.95
More about Eggs Inc
Saigon Sisters image

 

Saigon Sisters

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stir Fry Noodle
Stir fry egg noodles with choice of proteins served with carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos
The Porky$12.00
Hoisin glazed pork belly, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos
The Classic$10.00
Ham, Vietnamese pork, chicken pate, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos
More about Saigon Sisters
Do-Rite Donuts image

 

Do-Rite Donuts

233 E. Erie, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Do-Rite Donuts
Greek Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

251 E. Huron St., Chicago

Avg 2.7 (118 reviews)
Takeout
More about Greek Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Ron of Japan - Chicago

230 E Ontario, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Sauce$3.00
Shrimp Crown$43.95
Salad$4.95
More about Ron of Japan - Chicago
