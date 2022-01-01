River East restaurants you'll love
River East's top cuisines
Must-try River East restaurants
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
MBurger - Huron
161 E Huron St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Single Bacon Chz
|$5.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Single Impossible
|$8.99
100% plant based - cheese, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
|Double Bacon Chz
|$8.99
pickles, onions ketchup and mustard
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
330 E Ohio St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
|Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
|Lunch Box - Bowl
|$14.99
A delicious Grab n Go option.
Enjoy at work, a picnic or just on the go.
Rice or Salad Bowl + Cookies.
Caffe Oliva
550 E Grand Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Air & Water Show Late Bird SATURDAY
|$134.00
Please print your ticket confirmation and bring it with you on the day of the event. For Cabana bookings, please visit the cabana portal at wwww.caffeoliva.com.
Your ticket guarantees you seating on the main deck. To be seated together, tickets must be purchased in the SAME transaction.
|Air & Water Show Late Bird SUNDAY
|$134.00
Please print your ticket confirmation and bring it with you on the day of the event. For Cabana bookings, please visit the cabana portal at wwww.caffeoliva.com.
Your ticket guarantees you seating on the main deck. To be seated together, tickets must be purchased in the SAME transaction.
|Kids Air & Water Show Early Bird SATURDAY
|$62.00
Please print your ticket confirmation and bring it with you on the day of the event. For Cabana bookings, please visit the cabana portal at wwww.caffeoliva.com.
Your ticket guarantees you seating on the main deck. To be seated together, tickets must be purchased in the SAME transaction.
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ramen-San Deluxe - Tallboy Taco
676 N St Clair St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Nachitos
|$6.95
Queso Blanco, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro
|Queso Blanco
|$5.00
Chips & Queso Blanco
|Grilled Baja Shrimp
|$5.50
Cabbage, Radish, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado-crema
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
251 E Huron Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Vegan Southwest Salad
|$9.99
Organic roasted tofu, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, tomato, roasted corn, carrot, and cilantro lime vinaigrette
[480 cals, 21 g protein, 45g net carbs]
|Southwest Salad
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, black beans, organic quinoa, avocado, cheddar, roasted corn, tomato, carrot and cilantro lime dressing [610 cals, 34g protein, 43g net carbs]
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bar-rito
|$6.59
Turkey bacon, cheddar, whole eggs scrambled with organic ghee [530 cals, 51g protein, 21g net carbs]
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eggs Inc
680 N Lake Shore, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$13.75
|Soft Drink
|$2.99
|Chicken and Waffles
|$12.95
Saigon Sisters
251 E. Huron St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Stir Fry Noodle
Stir fry egg noodles with choice of proteins served with carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos
|The Porky
|$12.00
Hoisin glazed pork belly, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos
|The Classic
|$10.00
Ham, Vietnamese pork, chicken pate, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos