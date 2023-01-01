Curry in River East
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps - Streeterville
330 E Ohio St, Chicago
|Lamb Curry Box
|$15.99
Easy Grab N Go Meal: Lamb Curry (halal)
|Lamb Curry Wrap
|$6.99
Imported lamb cooked in an Indian curry reduction served braised & pulled spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + topped with lettuce & red cabbage
|Lamb Curry Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Imported lamb cooked in an Indian curry reduction served braised & pulled spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions