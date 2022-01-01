River North restaurants you'll love

River North restaurants
River North's top cuisines

Must-try River North restaurants

Boca Loca Cantina River North image

 

Boca Loca Cantina River North

416 West Ontario, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$11.00
Made fresh with haas avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice
Quesadilla$10.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
Elote$8.00
Sweet corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chili pequin, lime
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Gene & Georgetti image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gene & Georgetti

500 N Franklin St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House-Made Meatballs$10.00
Made in-house daily by our chef
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
Caesar Salad$13.00
house-made dressing, shaved parmigiano (contains anchovy)
More about Gene & Georgetti
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

N Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
So Stoked$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
Healthy Club Wrap$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Doughnut Vault image

DONUTS

Doughnut Vault

401 N. Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Daily Jelly or Cream Filled Special$3.75
Our special filled doughnut today is a Praline Cream Dream.
Doughnut Holes with Sprinkles$1.00
2 doughnut holes per order.
Daily Doughnut Special$2.75
Our special today is a Black and White cake doughnut.
More about Doughnut Vault
etta image

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Little Gem$14.00
cucumber, avocado, lemon creme fraiche vinaigrette, dill, crunchies
Spicy Meatballs$16.00
sunday sauce, fire wilted kale, herbed yogurt, hearth bread
Wild Mushroom$22.00
melted onions, goat cheese, black truffle, raclette
More about etta
avec river north image

 

avec river north

141 W. Erie St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
focaccia$20.00
‘deluxe’ focaccia with taleggio cheese, ricotta, truffle oil and fresh herbs
orecchiette$22.00
handmade orecchiette pasta with charred broccolini, jalapeño and pistachio pesto
little gem lettuce$16.00
little gem lettuce with blueberries, ubriacone cheese, lavender almonds and roasted shallot vinaigrette
More about avec river north
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago

218 W KINZIE ST, Chicago

Avg 5 (9548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steakhouse Cheeseburger$19.95
8 oz. beef patty, cheddar, tavern sauce, pickles, onions. Served with steak cut fries. Burger cooked to medium.
Bavette’s Bakery Bread$6.95
Country sourdough, salted butter. Serves two.
Classic Ribeye - Chicago Cut$69.95
16 oz, béarnaise. (gluten free)
More about Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago
Pink Taco image

TACOS

Pink Taco

431 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4 (3352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$10.00
Made fresh with avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeno, lime & cilantro
Chips & Salsa Trio$3.00
Made Fresh Chips, House salsa, salsa verde, mesquite smoked salsa
More about Pink Taco
Meli Cafe on Grand image

 

Meli Cafe on Grand

540 N. Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Meli Cafe on Grand
Restaurant banner

 

Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart

222 Merchandise Mart Plz, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER 12OZ$9.50
SMOKY GOAT CHEESE$5.75
VEGAN CORN 12OZ$8.50
More about Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart



