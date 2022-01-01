River North restaurants you'll love
River North's top cuisines
Must-try River North restaurants
More about Boca Loca Cantina River North
Boca Loca Cantina River North
416 West Ontario, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$11.00
Made fresh with haas avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheeses, roasted chilis, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
|Elote
|$8.00
Sweet corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chili pequin, lime
More about Gene & Georgetti
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gene & Georgetti
500 N Franklin St, Chicago
|Popular items
|House-Made Meatballs
|$10.00
Made in-house daily by our chef
|Rigatoni Buttera
|$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
house-made dressing, shaved parmigiano (contains anchovy)
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
N Clark St., Chicago
|Popular items
|So Stoked
|$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
|Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito
|$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
|Healthy Club Wrap
|$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
More about Doughnut Vault
DONUTS
Doughnut Vault
401 N. Franklin Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Daily Jelly or Cream Filled Special
|$3.75
Our special filled doughnut today is a Praline Cream Dream.
|Doughnut Holes with Sprinkles
|$1.00
2 doughnut holes per order.
|Daily Doughnut Special
|$2.75
Our special today is a Black and White cake doughnut.
More about etta
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Little Gem
|$14.00
cucumber, avocado, lemon creme fraiche vinaigrette, dill, crunchies
|Spicy Meatballs
|$16.00
sunday sauce, fire wilted kale, herbed yogurt, hearth bread
|Wild Mushroom
|$22.00
melted onions, goat cheese, black truffle, raclette
More about avec river north
avec river north
141 W. Erie St., Chicago
|Popular items
|focaccia
|$20.00
‘deluxe’ focaccia with taleggio cheese, ricotta, truffle oil and fresh herbs
|orecchiette
|$22.00
handmade orecchiette pasta with charred broccolini, jalapeño and pistachio pesto
|little gem lettuce
|$16.00
little gem lettuce with blueberries, ubriacone cheese, lavender almonds and roasted shallot vinaigrette
More about Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf Chicago
218 W KINZIE ST, Chicago
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Cheeseburger
|$19.95
8 oz. beef patty, cheddar, tavern sauce, pickles, onions. Served with steak cut fries. Burger cooked to medium.
|Bavette’s Bakery Bread
|$6.95
Country sourdough, salted butter. Serves two.
|Classic Ribeye - Chicago Cut
|$69.95
16 oz, béarnaise. (gluten free)
More about Pink Taco
TACOS
Pink Taco
431 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$10.00
Made fresh with avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeno, lime & cilantro
|Chips & Salsa Trio
|$3.00
Made Fresh Chips, House salsa, salsa verde, mesquite smoked salsa