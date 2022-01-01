River North American restaurants you'll love

River North restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in River North

Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

N Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
So Stoked$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bar-rito$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan [670 cals, 47g protein, 39g net carbs]
Healthy Club Wrap$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [690 cals, 51g protein, 40g net carbs]
etta image

 

etta

700 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Little Gem$14.00
cucumber, avocado, lemon creme fraiche vinaigrette, dill, crunchies
Spicy Meatballs$16.00
sunday sauce, fire wilted kale, herbed yogurt, hearth bread
Wild Mushroom$22.00
melted onions, goat cheese, black truffle, raclette
Meli Cafe on Grand image

 

Meli Cafe on Grand

540 N. Wells Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
