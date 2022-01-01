Kale salad in
River North
/
Chicago
/
River North
/
Kale Salad
River North restaurants that serve kale salad
etta
700 N Clark St, Chicago
No reviews yet
Kale Salad
$16.00
sesame peanut vinaigrette, cilantro, scallions, crunchy garlic spice
More about etta
Browse other tasty dishes in River North
Filet Mignon
More near River North to explore
Wicker Park
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
North Center
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
South Loop
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
River East
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Portage Park
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Fulton Market
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Ottawa
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston