Chicken sandwiches in River West
River West restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Jerk Chicken BBQ Sandwich
|$9.95
Your favorite Jerk. flavors stacked in one sandwich! Our Jerk. Chicken BBQ Sandwiches are served on a buttery, toasted Brioche bun and topped with spring onion curls, Jerk. barbecue sauce, cilantro lime aioli, and our vinaigrette based slaw.