Garden salad in River West

River West restaurants
Toast

River West restaurants that serve garden salad

Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue

811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk. Seasoned Fries$4.45
Our originaaal Jerk. Fries are fried to a perfect golden brown and tossed in our "Top Rankin" Jerk seasoning.
Festival (3)$1.95
Can't get enough? Get three for less of our fried and slightly sweet Jamaican cornbread fritter to compliment any of our Jerk. items to help balance out the heat.
Smoked Jerk. Chicken Quarter Combo$15.45
This is our most authentic dark meat Jerk option as seen on “Chicago’s Best”! All combos come with our proteins on a bed of coconut rice and peas. Pick two free sides and one of our homemade gluten-free sauces. Festival included! This pairs well with our Island Slaw and Sweet Plantains.
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
Pie Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W Chicago Ave

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monster Pie$0.00
Hot Sopressata, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Bell Peppers, Extra sauce
Ranch$0.75
Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers$6.50
More about Pie Eyed Pizzeria - 1111 W Chicago Ave

