Mac and cheese in River West
River West restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Large Mac & Cheese
|$6.95
|Jerk Mac & Cheese
|$4.45
Perfectly cooked noodles blended with creamy cheddar cheese and dashed with our Top Rankin’ Jerk. Rub will leaving you always wanting more.
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.45
Perfectly cooked noodles blended with creamy cheddar cheese just like your momma use to make.