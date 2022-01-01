Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Rogers Park

Go
Rogers Park restaurants
Toast

Rogers Park restaurants that serve croissants

Charmers Cafe image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Charmers Cafe

1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant ~ Plain Croissant$3.00
Croissant ~ Chocolate$3.50
More about Charmers Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Smack Dab Chicago

6730 North Clark Street, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1520 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.90
Flakey buttery croissants from our friends at pHlour Bakery down the street.
Almond Croissant$4.95
Our infamous almond croissants--butter croissants are dried out, then dipped in bostock syrup, filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds before baking. (In case you missed it--this product contains almonds!)
More about Smack Dab Chicago

Browse other tasty dishes in Rogers Park

Muffins

Cappuccino

Map

More near Rogers Park to explore

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Jefferson Park

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston