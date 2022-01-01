Croissants in Rogers Park
Rogers Park restaurants that serve croissants
More about Charmers Cafe
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Charmers Cafe
1500 W Jarvis Avenue, Chicago
|Croissant ~ Plain Croissant
|$3.00
|Croissant ~ Chocolate
|$3.50
More about Smack Dab Chicago
PIZZA
Smack Dab Chicago
6730 North Clark Street, Chicago
|Butter Croissant
|$3.90
Flakey buttery croissants from our friends at pHlour Bakery down the street.
|Almond Croissant
|$4.95
Our infamous almond croissants--butter croissants are dried out, then dipped in bostock syrup, filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds before baking. (In case you missed it--this product contains almonds!)