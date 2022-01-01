Roscoe Village restaurants you'll love

Go
Roscoe Village restaurants
Toast

Roscoe Village's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Roscoe Village restaurants

Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
Bacon & Egg Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
Cheeseburger$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
More about Village Tap
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SOUTHWEST SALAD$12.00
Avocado, corn & bean salsa, tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, queso fresco, house made Southwest dressing.
CHICKEN PESTO CAPRESE SAMMY$13.00
Seared Herb Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Red Onion, and Romaine on a Dusted Potato Roll
THE REV BURGER$14.00
(2) beef patios, iceberg lettuce, American cheese, garlic aioli, pickles.
More about The Reveler
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Chicken Family$35.50
sautéed chicken, spinach, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce. serves 2-3
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
Southwest Wrap$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
More about John's Place
The Region- image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region-

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Rings$7.95
These are sold out often for a reason.
Handcrafted beer battered made in house onion rings, they will change your life. includes a side of region sauce
Small Fries$3.25
fresh cut fries made in house daily, the best fries you'll ever have
Cheese Fries$4.50
the best cheese fries in the universe
More about The Region-
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
Cheese crouton
The Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
Prime Rib$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
More about Savannah Supper Club
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Salad$9.69
Tuna Salad - Original$14.99
Homemade Potato Pancakes (Latkes) each$3.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Same Same image

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$6.00
Crinkle cut fries, available plain and salted, or HIGHLY recommended tossed in our mild spiced sriracha powder! Served with a side of chili aioli.
Green Curry$15.00
A house favorite. Very bright flavors of Thai basil, cilantro, ginger, kaffir lime leaf, shallots, jalapeno, blending together for a flavorful dish. Served with chicken, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and Thai eggplant. Side of jasmine rice. Naturally gluten free, can be made vegan.
Geow Tod$9.00
Fried Wontons with a pork lemongrass filling. 5 pieces per order, ginger ponzu dipping sauce.
More about Same Same
Hot Woks Cool Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W. Roscoe, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tempura Udon$10.25
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles
Spicy Tuna Maki$7.50
Diced fresh tuna w. avocado chili oil, mayo, masago & smelt eggs.
Spicy Basil$10.00
Thai basil, bell peppers, ,mushroom, onion, and jalapeno peppers
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quart Chicken Noodle$10.98
Chicken and Vegetables w/ noodles.
Bagels - Half Dozen$7.49
Equal quantities of each flavor chosen. If we run out of a flavor, we will substitute it with another already chosen. Thanks for your understanding.
Egg White Egg Salad$9.99
Per pound (low-fat).
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Roscoe Village

Cheeseburgers

Lox

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Roscoe Village to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Near Southside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston