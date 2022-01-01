Roscoe Village restaurants you'll love
Roscoe Village's top cuisines
Must-try Roscoe Village restaurants
More about Village Tap
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
|Bacon & Egg Burger
|$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
More about The Reveler
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|SOUTHWEST SALAD
|$12.00
Avocado, corn & bean salsa, tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, queso fresco, house made Southwest dressing.
|CHICKEN PESTO CAPRESE SAMMY
|$13.00
Seared Herb Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Red Onion, and Romaine on a Dusted Potato Roll
|THE REV BURGER
|$14.00
(2) beef patios, iceberg lettuce, American cheese, garlic aioli, pickles.
More about John's Place
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Peanut Chicken Family
|$35.50
sautéed chicken, spinach, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce. serves 2-3
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
|Southwest Wrap
|$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
More about The Region-
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Region-
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$7.95
These are sold out often for a reason.
Handcrafted beer battered made in house onion rings, they will change your life. includes a side of region sauce
|Small Fries
|$3.25
fresh cut fries made in house daily, the best fries you'll ever have
|Cheese Fries
|$4.50
the best cheese fries in the universe
More about Savannah Supper Club
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baked French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Cheese crouton
|The Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
|Prime Rib
|$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Egg Salad
|$9.69
|Tuna Salad - Original
|$14.99
|Homemade Potato Pancakes (Latkes) each
|$3.99
More about Same Same
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
Crinkle cut fries, available plain and salted, or HIGHLY recommended tossed in our mild spiced sriracha powder! Served with a side of chili aioli.
|Green Curry
|$15.00
A house favorite. Very bright flavors of Thai basil, cilantro, ginger, kaffir lime leaf, shallots, jalapeno, blending together for a flavorful dish. Served with chicken, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and Thai eggplant. Side of jasmine rice. Naturally gluten free, can be made vegan.
|Geow Tod
|$9.00
Fried Wontons with a pork lemongrass filling. 5 pieces per order, ginger ponzu dipping sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W. Roscoe, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tempura Udon
|$10.25
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|$7.50
Diced fresh tuna w. avocado chili oil, mayo, masago & smelt eggs.
|Spicy Basil
|$10.00
Thai basil, bell peppers, ,mushroom, onion, and jalapeno peppers
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Quart Chicken Noodle
|$10.98
Chicken and Vegetables w/ noodles.
|Bagels - Half Dozen
|$7.49
Equal quantities of each flavor chosen. If we run out of a flavor, we will substitute it with another already chosen. Thanks for your understanding.
|Egg White Egg Salad
|$9.99
Per pound (low-fat).