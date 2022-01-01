Roscoe Village American restaurants you'll love

Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.00
Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.
Bacon & Egg Burger$15.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries
Cheeseburger$14.00
Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries
John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Chicken Family$35.50
sautéed chicken, spinach, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce. serves 2-3
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
Southwest Wrap$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Salad$9.69
Tuna Salad - Original$14.99
Homemade Potato Pancakes (Latkes) each$3.99
