Cake in Roscoe Village

John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Cake$7.95
More about John's Place
Savannah Supper Club image

SALADS

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Upside Down Carrot Cake$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, praline pecans
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Savannah Supper Club
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Leonard's Chocolate Coffee Cake$11.95
Leonard's Cinnamon Kiddush Cake$9.95
Leonard's Almond Coffee Cake$11.95
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$6.25
Lemon cake with a lemony mascarpone frosting and filling. Delicious!
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi

