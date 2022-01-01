Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Roscoe Village

Go
Roscoe Village restaurants
Toast

Roscoe Village restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Village Tap image

GRILL

Village Tap

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Village Tap
The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS$14.50
More about The Reveler

