Chicken tenders in
Roscoe Village
/
Chicago
/
Roscoe Village
/
Chicken Tenders
Roscoe Village restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL
Village Tap
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
Avg 4.3
(794 reviews)
Kids Chicken Strips
$7.00
More about Village Tap
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(351 reviews)
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS
$14.50
More about The Reveler
