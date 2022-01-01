Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Roscoe Village

Go
Roscoe Village restaurants
Toast

Roscoe Village restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

John's Place image

 

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harvest Bowl$17.95
Farro & quinoa, roasted sweet potato, grilled portobello, crispy Brussels sprouts, avocado, roasted pepitas, balsamic drizzle
Johns Chopped$11.50
chop mix, bacon, goat cheese, dried cherries, roasted corn, tahini-sesame dressing
Southwest Wrap$16.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
More about John's Place
Consumer pic

 

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tennessee Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Golden Crispy Thigh, Brioche Bun, Sweet & Spicy Pickles, Creamy Coleslaw, Spicy Mayo
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe

Browse other tasty dishes in Roscoe Village

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Veggie Burgers

Corn Dogs

Salmon

Nachos

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Roscoe Village to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Near Southside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston