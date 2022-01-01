Fried rice in Roscoe Village
Roscoe Village restaurants that serve fried rice
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
A mild spice red curry with green pepper, bamboo shoots, corn, and onion. Curry base of peanuts, galangal, chili, garlic, toasted cumin seeds, and coriander. Side of jasmine rice. Choice of vegetable, tofu, chicken, or beef. Naturally gluten free.
|Geow Tod
|$10.00
Five pieces of our hand rolled wontons with a pork and lemongrass filling, deep fried. Ginger ponzu dipping sauce.
|Green Curry
|$16.00
A house favorite. Very bright flavors of Thai basil, cilantro, ginger, kaffir lime leaf, shallots, jalapeno, blending together for a flavorful dish. Served with chicken, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and Thai eggplant. Side of jasmine rice. Naturally gluten free, can be made vegan.
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Miso Soup
|$3.10
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu.
|Edamame
|$4.95
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$6.50
Deep fried dumpling containing diced crab meat, chives and cream cheese served with sweet sour sauce.