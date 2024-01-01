Patty melts in Roscoe Village
Roscoe Village restaurants that serve patty melts
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$17.00
|The Patty Melt
|$17.00
pimento cheese, chopped bacon, jalapeno marmalade, crispy onion strings
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Region
2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Patty Melt
|$10.50
two slices of buttered, griddled white toast with american chesse, a 3.5 ounce griddled patty, grilled onions, pickles, and a side of region sauce