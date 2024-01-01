Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Roscoe Village

Roscoe Village restaurants
Roscoe Village restaurants that serve patty melts

John's Place image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$17.00
The Patty Melt$17.00
pimento cheese, chopped bacon, jalapeno marmalade, crispy onion strings
More about John's Place
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Region

2057 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$10.50
two slices of buttered, griddled white toast with american chesse, a 3.5 ounce griddled patty, grilled onions, pickles, and a side of region sauce
More about The Region
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$15.00
Country farm bread (2) griddled with butter, burger patty, caramelized onions and pepper jack cheese.
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe

