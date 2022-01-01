Tuna salad in Roscoe Village

Roscoe Village restaurants that serve tuna salad

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar image

 

Volo Restaurant Wine Bar

2008 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad - Original$14.99
More about Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad - Original$13.99
Per pound (low-fat).
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe

