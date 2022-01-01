South Loop restaurants you'll love

South Loop restaurants
Toast

South Loop's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Must-try South Loop restaurants

Cafe Press Chicago image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Press Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
Custom Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Local Breads, Aged Cheddar, Grade A Large Eggs.
Cafe Turkey BLT$8.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Our signature Turkey BLT with swiss & chimi mayo. Includes housemade potato chips. (Shown here Breakfast-style, with egg added.)
Sociale Chicago image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Printers Row Breakfast$12.00
SAT & SUN, UNTIL 3 PM ONLY. Two sunny eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage, crispy smashed potatoes, Bay's English Muffin
Crispy Chicken Club$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto (pork), lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
Sociale Prime Burger$22.00
Half-pound 100% usda prime beef, 3-year aged deer creek cheddar, applewood smoked bacon (pork), charred red onion, tomato chutney, fried sunny side up egg* (Yes!...it is a runny egg!), toasted brioche bun.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
CHARRED | Wing Bar image

 

CHARRED | Wing Bar

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
WINGS | Chicago BBQ$15.00
Sweet Home BBQ. Grilled and tossed in classic Chicago BBQ. Served with house made buttermilk ranch.
WINGS | Parmesan Garlic$15.00
The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.
WINGS | Buffalo$15.00
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery blue cheese dip.
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

26 E Roosevelt, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Birthday Cake Donut$3.25
Burger Bar Chicago image

 

Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Powerhouse Veggie Burger$12.00
Baby arugula, avocado, goat cheese, tomato + chipotle aioli on a whole wheat bun
Build Your Own | Impossible Burger$17.00
Plant-Based Impossible Patty
THE Bacon Cheeseburger$17.00
Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche
Art of Pizza on State Street image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Art of Pizza on State Street

727 South State st., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2237 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" ST Mozzarella Cheese$20.75
2 oz Ranch$0.25
14" TC Mozzarella Cheese$15.75
Chicago Curry House image

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Naan$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
Mango Lassi$4.00
Churned yogurt mix with sweet mango puree served chilled.
Tandoori Butter Naan$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a IndianTtandoor oven.
Pacino's Classic Italian image

 

Pacino's Classic Italian

1010 S. Delano Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bucatini Bolognese$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Meat Sauce of Veal, Lamb, and Pork
Arancini Con Ricotta$11.00
Rice Ball Stuffed With Ricotta Cheese, Marinara,
Honey Glaze
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$22.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Peas, Parmigiano
Sono Wood Fired image

 

Sono Wood Fired

800 S. CLark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$24.00
oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
Wood Roasted Mushrooms$10.00
wild mushrooms, leek confit, herbs, truffle essence
White Sangria$16.00
2 servings. 21+ only. Proof of age required.
Meli Cafe on Dearborn image

 

Meli Cafe on Dearborn

500 S. Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Bean

1152 S Wabash Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Loop

Croissants

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

