South Loop restaurants you'll love

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
|Custom Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.25
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Local Breads, Aged Cheddar, Grade A Large Eggs.
|Cafe Turkey BLT
|$8.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Our signature Turkey BLT with swiss & chimi mayo. Includes housemade potato chips. (Shown here Breakfast-style, with egg added.)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Sociale Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
|Printers Row Breakfast
|$12.00
SAT & SUN, UNTIL 3 PM ONLY. Two sunny eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage, crispy smashed potatoes, Bay's English Muffin
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$18.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, gruyere, crispy prosciutto (pork), lettuce, tomato, house pickles, chili aioli.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
|Sociale Prime Burger
|$22.00
Half-pound 100% usda prime beef, 3-year aged deer creek cheddar, applewood smoked bacon (pork), charred red onion, tomato chutney, fried sunny side up egg* (Yes!...it is a runny egg!), toasted brioche bun.
Choice of fries, house made chips or side salad.
*$4 upcharge for Truffle Fries
CHARRED | Wing Bar
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO
|WINGS | Chicago BBQ
|$15.00
Sweet Home BBQ. Grilled and tossed in classic Chicago BBQ. Served with house made buttermilk ranch.
|WINGS | Parmesan Garlic
|$15.00
The Big Cheese. Grilled and tossed with parmesan, roasted garlic and parsley.
|WINGS | Buffalo
|$15.00
Classic & Crave-able. Grilled and tossed in our own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery blue cheese dip.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
26 E Roosevelt, Chicago
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Birthday Cake Donut
|$3.25
Burger Bar Chicago
1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO
|Powerhouse Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Baby arugula, avocado, goat cheese, tomato + chipotle aioli on a whole wheat bun
|Build Your Own | Impossible Burger
|$17.00
Plant-Based Impossible Patty
|THE Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.00
Three-year aged white cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, char-grilled onions + bacon brioche
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Art of Pizza on State Street
727 South State st., Chicago
|12" ST Mozzarella Cheese
|$20.75
|2 oz Ranch
|$0.25
|14" TC Mozzarella Cheese
|$15.75
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
|Mango Lassi
|$4.00
Churned yogurt mix with sweet mango puree served chilled.
|Tandoori Butter Naan
|$4.00
Flatbread made with white flour, dry yeast, salt, water, a hint of yogurt, and baked in a IndianTtandoor oven.
Pacino's Classic Italian
1010 S. Delano Ct, Chicago
|Bucatini Bolognese
|$20.00
San Marzano Tomato Meat Sauce of Veal, Lamb, and Pork
|Arancini Con Ricotta
|$11.00
Rice Ball Stuffed With Ricotta Cheese, Marinara,
Honey Glaze
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$22.00
Homemade Italian Sausage, Vodka Sauce, Peas, Parmigiano
Sono Wood Fired
800 S. CLark St., Chicago
|Margherita
|$24.00
oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
|Wood Roasted Mushrooms
|$10.00
wild mushrooms, leek confit, herbs, truffle essence
|White Sangria
|$16.00
2 servings. 21+ only. Proof of age required.