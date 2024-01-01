Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in South Loop

South Loop restaurants
South Loop restaurants that serve chilaquiles

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Sociale Chicago

800 S. Clark St., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Verdes$14.00
Corn tortillas, salsa verde, chicken tinga, fried shallots, sunny side egg, queso fresco, lime crema
More about Sociale Chicago
Burger Bar Chicago

1150 S Michigan Ave., CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
* CHILAQUILES HAMBURGUESA$18.00
MAY STACKER OF THE MONTH: CHILAQUILES HAMBERGUSA STACKER:
½# USDA Prime Beef Patty, crisp spicy tortillas, salsa verde, smoked pull pork, chili lime crema, crispy onions, sunny up egg, cilantro on a buttery brioche bun
More about Burger Bar Chicago

