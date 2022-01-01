Croissants in
South Loop
/
Chicago
/
South Loop
/
Croissants
South Loop restaurants that serve croissants
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Press Chicago
800 S. Clark St., Chicago
Avg 4.2
(343 reviews)
Fresh-Baked Croissant
$3.95
More about Cafe Press Chicago
Browse other tasty dishes in South Loop
Crispy Chicken
French Fries
More near South Loop to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Logan Square
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Pilsen
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
University Village
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ravenswood
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Old Town
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Chatham
Avg 3.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Ottawa
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston