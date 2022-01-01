The Loop restaurants you'll love
The Loop's top cuisines
Must-try The Loop restaurants
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$8.00
|The Dearborn Burger
|$20.00
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
|Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
|Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Lassi Smoothies
Russian Tea Time
77 E Adams St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Classic Beef Stroganoff
|$29.00
|Cup Ukrainian Borscht
|$8.00
|Bowl Ukrainian Borscht
|$16.00
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
|Seasonal Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
Flight Club
111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
|FC Prime Double Burger
|$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
|Tofu Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Wow Bao
1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago
|Popular items
|4-Pack Bao
|$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
|Bowl + 3 Potstickers
|$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
|8-Piece Potstickers
|$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Croissandwich
|$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
|Cubano
|$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Continental Buffet (priced per person)
|$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Popular items
|Regular (10")
|$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
|The Aoili Experience
|$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
|Extra Large (16")
|$19.99
Avli on The Park
180 N Field Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Moussaka
|$23.00
eggplant, potato, sauteed ground beef, onion, graviera cheese, bechamel sauce, evoo
|Spanakopita
|$17.00
spinach, herbs and spices in a crispy hand-made filo dough
|Saganaki
|$13.00
kefalograviera cheese, house-made tomato jam V
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Berry Good
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
|PB&J
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)
|$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Smoque BBQ - Revival
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|ADD PORK
|$7.50
Add a 1/4 Lb of meat
|SLAW
|$2.00
|SLICED TURKEY
|$11.00
Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sauerbraten
|$21.95
Marinated roasted sirloin of beef, topped with sweet
and sour gravy.
Recommended sides- root vegetables and
mashed potatoes
|Wiener Schnitzel
|$22.95
Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet, recommended with our Berghoﬀ’s
famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle
|Potato Pierogi
|$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Tempura
|$5.25
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
|Smokin Vegetarian
|$9.95
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
|Pad See Ewe
|$11.25
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Intelligentsia Coffee
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
|Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
108 N State St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Happy Birthday Pick to go
|$0.50
Say "Happy Birthday!" with one of our picks! Color chosen by the bakery.
|2 Van/Van Cupakes to go
|$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Hummingbird Cake Slice to go
|$7.00
Banana, pineapple and pecan cake topped with a sweet cream cheese icing and toasted pecans.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
222 West Adams, Chicago
|Popular items
|Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$15.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$13.19
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Southwest Salad Box
|$14.49
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.05
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
37 S La Salle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wrigley Peeled
|$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Healthy Club Salad
|$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
Crunchy Italian bread brushed with garlic infused olive oil and baked then topped with parmesan cheese.
|Lasagne
|$16.00
Layers of lasagna, meat sauce, béchamel cream sauce, and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$22.95
Breaded chicken breast baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
|Emerald Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano pepper
|Loop Chicken Wings (8)
|$16.00
Bone-In or Boneless - 6 Sauce Choices
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
10 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Keto Shake
|$8.99
A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk
[530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]
|Buffalo Wrap
|$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
235 S Franklin Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Korean Bowl
|$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
|So Stoked
|$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prime & Provisions
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
|Decadent Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
|Dry-Aged Prime Burger
|$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.
Danke - Revival
125 South Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Secret Sandwich
|$10.95
duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette
|Kettle Chips
|$1.50
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
|Chickpea Salad
|$5.00
chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$10.25
2 Skewers of grilled chicken breast, marinated in our custom spice blend. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
|Lamb & Beef Handheld
|$8.75
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served on warm, hand-stretched pita
|Lamb & Beef Plate
|$10.25
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
