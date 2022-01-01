The Loop restaurants you'll love

The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Must-try The Loop restaurants

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
House Salad$8.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
Bombay Wraps image

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Lassi Smoothies
Russian Tea Time image

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Cup Ukrainian Borscht$8.00
Bowl Ukrainian Borscht$16.00
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
Seasonal Vegetable Soup$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
Flight Club image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
FC Prime Double Burger$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Tofu Wrap$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
Goddess and the Baker image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Wow Bao image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4-Pack Bao$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
Bowl + 3 Potstickers$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
8-Piece Potstickers$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Drunken Bean image

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Croissandwich$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
Cubano$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Continental Buffet (priced per person)$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular (10")$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
The Aoili Experience$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
Extra Large (16")$19.99
Avli on The Park image

 

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Moussaka$23.00
eggplant, potato, sauteed ground beef, onion, graviera cheese, bechamel sauce, evoo
Spanakopita$17.00
spinach, herbs and spices in a crispy hand-made filo dough
Saganaki$13.00
kefalograviera cheese, house-made tomato jam V
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Berry Good$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
PB&J$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
Goddess And the Baker image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Smoque BBQ - Revival image

 

Smoque BBQ - Revival

125 South Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ADD PORK$7.50
Add a 1/4 Lb of meat
SLAW$2.00
SLICED TURKEY$11.00
Berghoff Restaurant image

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sauerbraten$21.95
Marinated roasted sirloin of beef, topped with sweet
and sour gravy.
Recommended sides- root vegetables and
mashed potatoes
Wiener Schnitzel$22.95
Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet, recommended with our Berghoﬀ’s
famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle
Potato Pierogi$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Tempura$5.25
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
Smokin Vegetarian$9.95
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
Pad See Ewe$11.25
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

108 N State St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Happy Birthday Pick to go$0.50
Say "Happy Birthday!" with one of our picks! Color chosen by the bakery.
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Hummingbird Cake Slice to go$7.00
Banana, pineapple and pecan cake topped with a sweet cream cheese icing and toasted pecans.
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)$15.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$13.19
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips and gourmet cookie
Southwest Salad Box$14.49
mixed greens, RWA cilantro lime chicken, roasted corn, black beans, radish, green onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, cilantro lime dressing
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Breakfast Burrito$6.05
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

37 S La Salle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrigley Peeled$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Healthy Club Salad$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
The Village image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Bread
Crunchy Italian bread brushed with garlic infused olive oil and baked then topped with parmesan cheese.
Lasagne$16.00
Layers of lasagna, meat sauce, béchamel cream sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded chicken breast baked in tomato sauce covered in parmesan and baked mozzarella cheese, served with a side of mostaccioli.
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.00
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
Emerald Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano pepper
Loop Chicken Wings (8)$16.00
Bone-In or Boneless - 6 Sauce Choices
Goddess and the Baker image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Avocado Toast$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

10 W Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Keto Shake$8.99
A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk
[530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]
Buffalo Wrap$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

235 S Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Korean Bowl$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
So Stoked$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
Prime & Provisions image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
Decadent Mac & Cheese$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
Dry-Aged Prime Burger$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.
Danke - Revival image

 

Danke - Revival

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Secret Sandwich$10.95
duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette
Kettle Chips$1.50
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
Chickpea Salad$5.00
chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Plate$10.25
2 Skewers of grilled chicken breast, marinated in our custom spice blend. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
Lamb & Beef Handheld$8.75
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served on warm, hand-stretched pita
Lamb & Beef Plate$10.25
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
Acanto image

 

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom$20.00
truffled ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan
Bruschetta$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
Black Pepper Rigatoni$28.00
catalpa grove lamb ragout, cacio cavalo, bread crumbs
