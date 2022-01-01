The Loop American restaurants you'll love

The Dearborn image

 

The Dearborn

145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
House Salad$8.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
More about The Dearborn
Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
Seasonal Vegetable Soup$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
More about The Exchange
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular (10")$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
The Aoili Experience$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
Extra Large (16")$19.99
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Berry Good$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
PB&J$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Berghoff Restaurant image

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sauerbraten$21.95
Marinated roasted sirloin of beef, topped with sweet
and sour gravy.
Recommended sides- root vegetables and
mashed potatoes
Wiener Schnitzel$22.95
Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet, recommended with our Berghoﬀ’s
famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle
Potato Pierogi$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
More about Berghoff Restaurant
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

10 W Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Keto Shake$8.99
A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk
[530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]
Buffalo Wrap$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

235 S Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Korean Bowl$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
So Stoked$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Prime & Provisions image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prime & Provisions

222 N LaSalle St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
Decadent Mac & Cheese$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
Dry-Aged Prime Burger$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.
More about Prime & Provisions
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

221 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

Avg 4 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Wrap$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Nicoise$19.00
grilled salmon, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, marble potatoes, green beans, hard boiled eggs, kalamata olives, capers, red wine vinaigrette
Harvest Bowl$14.00
brown rice, brown butter miso sauce, sweet potatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled carrots, arugula, goat cheese, pepitas
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cayenne and chipotle spiced fried chicken breast, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun. Served with French Fries
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
The Marq image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slider$4.00
Choice of Marq Burger, Falafel, Fried Chicken or BBQ pork
*ONE SLIDER PER ORDER*
Waldorf Salad$13.00
romaine, apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese, bacon, ranch
*VEGETARIAN WITHOUT BACON
Tuscan CHX$14.00
butterflied chicken breast, swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, spring mix, pesto aioli, square ciabatta roll, fries
More about The Marq
Eggy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
2 eggs over medium, bacon, mixed greens, house-made red onion jam & herb aioli on a fresh toasted bun. Served with Eggy's potatoes
Orange Juice$3.50
8 oz.
Breakfast Poutine$13.50
Eggy's fries and cheese curds topped with 2 eggs your way and smothered in sausage gravy
More about Eggy's Diner
Remington's image

 

Remington's

20 North Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Remington's
City Winery image

 

City Winery

11 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about City Winery
Randolph Tavern image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Randolph Tavern

188 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Randolph Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Park Grill

11 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Park Grill
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Townhouse Restaurant & Winebar

111 S Wacker Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Townhouse Restaurant & Winebar

