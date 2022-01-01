The Loop American restaurants you'll love
The Dearborn
145 North Dearborn Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.00
|House Salad
|$8.00
|The Dearborn Burger
|$20.00
The Exchange
224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
|Seasonal Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Bar and Restaurant
400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago
|Popular items
|Regular (10")
|$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
|The Aoili Experience
|$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
|Extra Large (16")
|$19.99
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Berry Good
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
|PB&J
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
Berghoff Restaurant
17 West Adams, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sauerbraten
|$21.95
Marinated roasted sirloin of beef, topped with sweet
and sour gravy.
Recommended sides- root vegetables and
mashed potatoes
|Wiener Schnitzel
|$22.95
Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet, recommended with our Berghoﬀ’s
famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle
|Potato Pierogi
|$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
10 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Keto Shake
|$8.99
A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk
[530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]
|Buffalo Wrap
|$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
235 S Franklin Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Korean Bowl
|$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
|So Stoked
|$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prime & Provisions
222 N LaSalle St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
6oz Crystal Valley Farms fried chicken breast, battered in our house batter, served on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, fresh tomato, pickles and a garlic aoli. Served with French Fries.
|Decadent Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Elbow macaroni, gruyere, fontina & cheddar cheese & secret ingredient. Finished with Panko breadcrumb crust.
|Dry-Aged Prime Burger
|$19.00
8oz Dry aged patty. Built from the bottom up is base of toasted brioche bun, sliced white onion lightly grilled, 3 fresh tomato slices, burger patty, American cheese, Dijonaise, pickles, top off with toasted brioche bun. Served with French Fries.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
221 W Washington Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wrap
|$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
|Spinach & Pesto Bowl
|$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
|Popular items
|Salmon Nicoise
|$19.00
grilled salmon, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, marble potatoes, green beans, hard boiled eggs, kalamata olives, capers, red wine vinaigrette
|Harvest Bowl
|$14.00
brown rice, brown butter miso sauce, sweet potatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled carrots, arugula, goat cheese, pepitas
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
cayenne and chipotle spiced fried chicken breast, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun. Served with French Fries
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Marq
60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO
|Popular items
|Slider
|$4.00
Choice of Marq Burger, Falafel, Fried Chicken or BBQ pork
*ONE SLIDER PER ORDER*
|Waldorf Salad
|$13.00
romaine, apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese, bacon, ranch
*VEGETARIAN WITHOUT BACON
|Tuscan CHX
|$14.00
butterflied chicken breast, swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, spring mix, pesto aioli, square ciabatta roll, fries
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.95
2 eggs over medium, bacon, mixed greens, house-made red onion jam & herb aioli on a fresh toasted bun. Served with Eggy's potatoes
|Orange Juice
|$3.50
8 oz.
|Breakfast Poutine
|$13.50
Eggy's fries and cheese curds topped with 2 eggs your way and smothered in sausage gravy