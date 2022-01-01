The Loop Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in The Loop

Wow Bao image

 

Wow Bao

1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4-Pack Bao$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
Bowl + 3 Potstickers$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
8-Piece Potstickers$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Wow Bao
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Tempura$5.25
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
Smokin Vegetarian$9.95
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
Pad See Ewe$11.25
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street image

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street

312 W. Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Adams Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Loop

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Croissants

Tomato Soup

Greek Salad

Chili

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston