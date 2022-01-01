The Loop Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in The Loop
More about Wow Bao
Wow Bao
1 West Wacker Drive, Chicago
|Popular items
|4-Pack Bao
|$10.99
Soft sweet dough with a variety of Asian fillings
|Bowl + 3 Potstickers
|$10.29
Choice of Bowl + 3 Potstickers
|8-Piece Potstickers
|$8.99
Pan-Seared and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Tempura
|$5.25
Sweet potato tempura topped with marinated sweet soy sauce
|Smokin Vegetarian
|$9.95
Shiitake, cucumber & cilantro, topped with sweet potato, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & seared for a slightly smokey finish
|Pad See Ewe
|$11.25
Popular Thai stir-fry made with large flat rice noodles, eggs, and chicken finished in a rich garlic and oyster sauce.