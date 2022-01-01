The Loop bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in The Loop

Goddess and the Baker image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

108 N State St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Happy Birthday Pick to go$0.50
Say "Happy Birthday!" with one of our picks! Color chosen by the bakery.
2 Van/Van Cupakes to go$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Hummingbird Cake Slice to go$7.00
Banana, pineapple and pecan cake topped with a sweet cream cheese icing and toasted pecans.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Goddess and the Baker image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Avocado Toast$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.
More about Goddess and the Baker

