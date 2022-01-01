The Loop bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in The Loop
More about Goddess and the Baker
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
More about Magnolia Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
108 N State St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Happy Birthday Pick to go
|$0.50
Say "Happy Birthday!" with one of our picks! Color chosen by the bakery.
|2 Van/Van Cupakes to go
|$7.90
Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream)
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Hummingbird Cake Slice to go
|$7.00
Banana, pineapple and pecan cake topped with a sweet cream cheese icing and toasted pecans.
More about Goddess and the Baker
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.