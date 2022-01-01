The Loop bars & lounges you'll love

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in The Loop

Consumer pic

 

The Exchange

224 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
Seasonal Vegetable Soup$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
cilantro, star anise, grapefruit
More about The Exchange
Flight Club image

 

Flight Club

111 West Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
FC Prime Double Burger$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Tofu Wrap$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
More about Flight Club
Drunken Bean image

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Croissandwich$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
Cubano$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Drunken Bean
Seven Bar and Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Bar and Restaurant

400 E Randolph St 7th Floor, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (351 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular (10")$12.99
Build Your Own Pizza With Any And All Toppings You Wish.
The Aoili Experience$9.99
A Juicy 1/2lb Halal Burger Made Fresh With Pickle, Caramelized Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, and Your Choice Of Aoili.
Extra Large (16")$19.99
More about Seven Bar and Restaurant
Berghoff Restaurant image

 

Berghoff Restaurant

17 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sauerbraten$21.95
Marinated roasted sirloin of beef, topped with sweet
and sour gravy.
Recommended sides- root vegetables and
mashed potatoes
Wiener Schnitzel$22.95
Breaded pan-fried veal cutlet, recommended with our Berghoﬀ’s
famous creamed spinach and house-made spätzle
Potato Pierogi$12.50
Sautéed dumplings topped with a beurre blanc sauce,
served with a side of sour cream and a quinoa and
arugula salad
More about Berghoff Restaurant
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.00
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
Emerald Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano pepper
Loop Chicken Wings (8)$16.00
Bone-In or Boneless - 6 Sauce Choices
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Acanto image

 

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom$20.00
truffled ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan
Bruschetta$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
Black Pepper Rigatoni$28.00
catalpa grove lamb ragout, cacio cavalo, bread crumbs
More about Acanto
Main pic

 

One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Nicoise$19.00
grilled salmon, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, marble potatoes, green beans, hard boiled eggs, kalamata olives, capers, red wine vinaigrette
Harvest Bowl$14.00
brown rice, brown butter miso sauce, sweet potatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, pickled carrots, arugula, goat cheese, pepitas
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cayenne and chipotle spiced fried chicken breast, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun. Served with French Fries
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
The Marq image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Marq

60 W ADAMS ST, CHICAGO

Avg 4.4 (3247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slider$4.00
Choice of Marq Burger, Falafel, Fried Chicken or BBQ pork
*ONE SLIDER PER ORDER*
Waldorf Salad$13.00
romaine, apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese, bacon, ranch
*VEGETARIAN WITHOUT BACON
Tuscan CHX$14.00
butterflied chicken breast, swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon, spring mix, pesto aioli, square ciabatta roll, fries
More about The Marq
Revival Food Hall image

BBQ

Revival Food Hall

125 South Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple Brown Sugar Latte
More about Revival Food Hall
City Winery image

 

City Winery

11 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about City Winery
Randolph Tavern image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Randolph Tavern

188 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Randolph Tavern
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Townhouse Restaurant & Winebar

111 S Wacker Dr, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Townhouse Restaurant & Winebar
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Grillroom Chophouse

33 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3551 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Grillroom Chophouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Loop

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Croissants

Tomato Soup

Greek Salad

Chili

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston