The Loop cafés you'll love

Russian Tea Time
77 E Adams St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Classic Beef Stroganoff
|$29.00
|Cup Ukrainian Borscht
|$8.00
|Bowl Ukrainian Borscht
|$16.00
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
|Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
|$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
Drunken Bean
400 East South Water St., Chicago
|Popular items
|Croissandwich
|$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
|Cubano
|$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
Intelligentsia Coffee
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
|Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS
Stan's Donuts & Coffee
181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Dozen Assorted
|$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
|1/2 Dozen Assorted
|$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.05
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Popular items
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad
$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
|Chicken Gyro Greek Salad
|$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.
Danke - Revival
125 South Clark Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Secret Sandwich
|$10.95
duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette
|Kettle Chips
|$1.50
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
|Chickpea Salad
|$5.00
chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
|Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
A mixture of four spanish cheeses: Los Cameros , Payeyo, Manchego and Tetilla
|Half Flauta- 9 inches
|$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
Intelligentsia Coffee
53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Espresso
|$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
BBQ
Revival Food Hall
125 South Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Maple Brown Sugar Latte