The Loop cafés you'll love

Russian Tea Time image

 

Russian Tea Time

77 E Adams St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Beef Stroganoff$29.00
Cup Ukrainian Borscht$8.00
Bowl Ukrainian Borscht$16.00
More about Russian Tea Time
Goddess and the Baker image

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Savory plant-based sausage, fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula and cheddar cheese on english muffin.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Drunken Bean image

 

Drunken Bean

400 East South Water St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Croissandwich$11.00
Arugula, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Herb Aioli
Cubano$13.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Shoulder Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on Baguette
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Baked Eggs, Avocado, Salsa, Fresh Jalapeños, Hash Browns, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Drunken Bean
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

181 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (398 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Breakfast Burrito$6.05
More about Stan's Donuts & Coffee
Goddess and the Baker image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
Chicken Gyro Greek Salad$12.99
Classic Greek salad with feta, chickpeas and shredded beets, topped with chicken gyro and tzatziki, served with toasted Naan
Avocado Toast$9.99
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, chili flakes, arugula salad, sliced radish.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Danke - Revival image

 

Danke - Revival

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Secret Sandwich$10.95
duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette
Kettle Chips$1.50
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
Chickpea Salad$5.00
chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette
More about Danke - Revival
Café by the River image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
Grilled Cheese$10.00
A mixture of four spanish cheeses: Los Cameros , Payeyo, Manchego and Tetilla
Half Flauta- 9 inches$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
More about Café by the River
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 4 (1272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our house-made Askinosie ganache.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Revival Food Hall image

BBQ

Revival Food Hall

125 South Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple Brown Sugar Latte
More about Revival Food Hall
Do-Rite Donuts image

 

Do-Rite Donuts

233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Do-Rite Donuts

