The Loop sandwich spots you'll love

Bombay Wraps image

WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

122 N Wells Street, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Lassi Smoothies
Sopraffina Marketcaffe image

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Continental Buffet (priced per person)$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
Goddess And the Baker image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
Morning Sandwich$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
Baker's Chopped Salad$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Danke - Revival image

 

Danke - Revival

125 South Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Secret Sandwich$10.95
duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette
Kettle Chips$1.50
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
Chickpea Salad$5.00
chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette
Café by the River image

 

Café by the River

120 North Wacker, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
Grilled Cheese$10.00
A mixture of four spanish cheeses: Los Cameros , Payeyo, Manchego and Tetilla
Half Flauta- 9 inches$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
Bombay Wraps image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bombay Wraps

3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
Bombay Sauce Co
Line of house made chutney & sauces. Served in a 12oz resealable bottle. Short shelf life.
Beatrix Market Loop image

 

Beatrix Market Loop

155 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pazzo's image

 

Pazzo's

311 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
