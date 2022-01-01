The Loop sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in The Loop
WRAPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
122 N Wells Street, Chicago
|Wraps
Your choice of protein or veggies in a wrap. 1 = a snack & 2 = a meal.
Veg, Vegan & Halal choices.
|Sandwich Rolls
Your choice of protein or veggies in a buttered & toasted sandwich roll + toppings & sauces.
Veg. Halal.
|Lassi Smoothies
Assorted Lassi Smoothies
Sopraffina Marketcaffe
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Continental Buffet (priced per person)
|$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
|Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
|$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
|Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)
|$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Garden Goddess Wrap (ve)
|$11.99
hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, beets, arugula, goddess dressing
|Morning Sandwich
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomatillo sauce on sesame semolina
|Baker's Chopped Salad
|$12.99
romaine, avocado, diced tomato, garbanzo beans, cucumber, corn, carrot, red peppers, blue cheese, sunflower seeds, 6 minute egg, goddess dressing
Danke - Revival
125 South Clark Street, Chicago
|Secret Sandwich
|$10.95
duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette
|Kettle Chips
|$1.50
Great Lakes Kettle Chips
|Chickpea Salad
|$5.00
chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette
Café by the River
120 North Wacker, Chicago
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, Valdeon blue cheese, buttermilk dressing
|Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
A mixture of four spanish cheeses: Los Cameros , Payeyo, Manchego and Tetilla
|Half Flauta- 9 inches
|$9.00
Paletilla Iberica de Bellota, Manchego cheese, tomato fresco, olive oil on crispy bread
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bombay Wraps
3149 1/2 N Broadway, Chicago
|Water & Soda
Assorted drinks
|Rice Bowls
A blend of basmati & wild Rice bowl, topped with choice of protein or veggie + condiments & sauces.
|Bombay Sauce Co
Line of house made chutney & sauces. Served in a 12oz resealable bottle. Short shelf life.