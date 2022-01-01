The Loop salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in The Loop

Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

37 S La Salle, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wrigley Peeled$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Healthy Club Salad$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Plate$10.25
2 Skewers of grilled chicken breast, marinated in our custom spice blend. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
Lamb & Beef Handheld$8.75
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served on warm, hand-stretched pita
Lamb & Beef Plate$10.25
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
More about Greek Kitchen
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar image

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mole$4.00
Roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, queso fresco, sour cream
Guacamole$10.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, fresh made tortilla chips, morita salsa, serrano salsa
Tinga$4.00
Roasted chicken, smoky chipotle-tomato sauce, caramelized onion, queso fresco, sour cream
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
Beatrix Market Loop image

 

Beatrix Market Loop

155 N Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Beatrix Market Loop

