The Loop salad spots you'll love
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
37 S La Salle, Chicago
|Popular items
|Wrigley Peeled
|$6.99
Chocolate whey protein, organic peanut butter, banana and organic agave nectar [500 cals, 25g protein, 33g net carbs]
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Healthy Club Salad
|$10.29
All-natural chicken, greens, crispy turkey bacon, avocado, carrot, pickled red onion, tomatoes and Greek yogurt ranch dressing [520 cals, 37g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Greek Kitchen
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$10.25
2 Skewers of grilled chicken breast, marinated in our custom spice blend. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
|Lamb & Beef Handheld
|$8.75
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served on warm, hand-stretched pita
|Lamb & Beef Plate
|$10.25
Thinly-sliced greek Gyros. Served with rice or orzo pasta, and pita
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Popular items
|Mole
|$4.00
Roasted chicken, oaxacan black mole sauce, queso fresco, sour cream
|Guacamole
|$10.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, fresh made tortilla chips, morita salsa, serrano salsa
|Tinga
|$4.00
Roasted chicken, smoky chipotle-tomato sauce, caramelized onion, queso fresco, sour cream